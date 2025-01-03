Paturu weavers’ dream comes true

Nellore: The long pending dream of the weavers of Paturu village in Kovur constituency to own mini handloom cluster became realised with the Central government sanctioning it under Small Cluster Development Programme (SCDP).

As part of the initiative, the Central government on Thursday released Rs 28 lakh in the first phase against the sanctioned amount of Rs 76.28 lakh.

The unit is proposed to be established in Gummalladibba area in Paturu village, which will benefit about 175 weaver families under various schemes.

It may be recalled that Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy submitted a memorandum to Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh on November 26, 2024, seeking sanctioning of mini handloom cluster in Paturu village.

The Union Minister responded positively and immediately sanctioned one unit for Nellore district among the five in AP.

A weaver from Paturu village, Pamidakula Subrahmanyam, said the establishment of mini handloom cluster in their village is their long pending dream, which is going to be realised after several years.

He thanked MP Vemireddy, who listened to their issue and made their dream come true.