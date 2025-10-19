  • Menu
‘Pavitra Samarpana’held

‘Pavitra Samarpana’held
Tirupati: The second day of Pavitrotsavam was celebrated with devotion and grandeur at Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Srinivasa Mangapuram on Saturday. On this auspicious occasion, special rituals and sacred Pavitra Samarpana were performed. From 10 am to 11 am, Snapana Tirumanjanam was offered to the deities followed by Pavitra Samarpana. Later in the evening Vedic rituals were conducted in the Yagashala.

Temple Special Grade Deputy EO Varalakshmi, AEO Gopinath, Superintendent Ramesh, other staff, Temple Priests, devotees were present.

