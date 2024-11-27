Live
Pawan appeals for road-over-bridge at Pithapuram
Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan appealed to railways minister Aswini Vaishnaw on Tuesday that a road-over-bridge is needed on the Samarlakota and Uppada road in the limits of Pithapuram municipality and asked him to sanction it immediately.
The Dy CM met the minister and held discussion on various railway projects and other needs of people. He said that the road over bridge is very important instead of level crossing to overcome traffic problem. The project may be sanctioned on the Prime Minister Gati Shakti programme.
He also appealed to the railway minister to sanction halt at Pithapuram railway station to the four important trains including Nanded-Sambalpur Ngavali Express, Nanded-Visakhapatnam superfast express, Visakhapatnam-Sainagar Shridi Express and AP Express (Visakhapatnam-New Delhi).
Pawan Kalyan submitted a representation from the people of Laturu to introduce a train service from Laturu to Tirupati.