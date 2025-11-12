Pawan bats for Sanatana Dharma board to protect Hindu faith

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said on X that the “colossal administrative failure and immoral actions” of the previous Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board had caused deep, unforgivable hurt and shattered the sanctity of Tirumala. Former minister and YSRCP leader R K Roja issued a sharp counter on X, accusing Pawan Kalyan of “selective concern” and political opportunism.

In the backdrop of SIT report on Tirumala laddu adulteration, Pawan said the painful breach of trust should serve as a profound lesson for the present Board, which must work continuously to restore the sanctity of Tirumala and regain the faith of millions of devotees.

Pawan emphasised that everyone managing TTD, from the board members and bureaucrats to the EO, JEO, employees, contractors and vendors, should view their positions not as mere designations but as sacred opportunities to serve millions of Sanatanis.

He urged the TTD to ensure complete transparency in all activities, including financial statements, audits, quality control, property management, and donations, and make every detail publicly accessible.

The Deputy CM added that while the establishment of a Sanatana Dharma Parirakshana Board was a goal for the future, the duty to safeguard Dharma remained a shared responsibility of every Sanatani. “It is my sincere hope that someday, all our temples across the country will be managed by devotees themselves,” he said.

Reacting to the statement, Roja in a post on X, said. “You never opened your mouth when devotees died in Tirumala or when serious failures shook the system. But the moment Chandrababu needs a shield, you start giving lectures. That is not devotion. It is pure political acting.”

Roja said integrity means standing for truth even when it is uncomfortable, adding that Pawan Kalyan had “failed that test every single time.”