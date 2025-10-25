Pawan describes forests as nation’s wealth

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister and minister for forests and environment Pawan Kalyan on Friday described forests as the nation’s wealth and said protecting them is a shared responsibility. He asserted that the coalition government accords top priority to forest conservation with zero tolerance for encroachments or political interference. Addressing a state-level workshop of forest officers at the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) campus in Kondapavuluru, Krishna district, Pawan Kalyan said any encroachment on forest land, regardless of the person’s influence, would not be tolerated. Referring to past irregularities, he remarked that even a former minister had encroached on forest land in his constituency, vowing that such acts would never recur under the present regime. Outlining a comprehensive plan to rejuvenate the state’s green cover, Pawan announced that red sandalwood seeds would be broadcast across the Seshachalam forests, reviving the 1987 aerial seeding initiative that had boosted the state’s economy. He said the government is also taking measures to curb red sandalwood smugglingand retrieve seized stocks from other states, including a recent Rs 110-crore case in Karnataka. Terming the ‘Great Green Wall of Andhra Pradesh’ as a landmark initiative, the Deputy Chief Minister said the government aims to develop mangrove plantations and coastal afforestation along the 974-km shoreline from Srikakulam to Nellore to protect coastal ecosystems and communities. He urged collective efforts from all departments and citizens to increase the state’s green cover to 50 per cent by 2047.

Emphasising eco-tourism, Pawan said the initiative would generate employment for tribal youth while preserving nature. He also encouraged large-scale planting of Ankudu and Tella Poniki species to support artisans making Etikoppaka and Kondapalli crafts, who currently face raw material shortages. Addressing human-wildlife conflict, he said coordination with Karnataka and Odisha is underway to resolve elephant migration issues in border districts like Chittoor, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Srikakulam.

Reiterating that forest personnel’s safety is paramount, he warned of strict action against those attacking or harassing officers. “If you face difficulties in the field, approach me directly,” he assured them.

He called for a united effort to build a ‘Green and Sustainable Andhra Pradesh. He also released posters for the Great Green Wall campaign and planted a Jammi tree at the venue. Senior officials including special chief secretary Kantilal Dande and PCCF Chalapathi Rao attended.