Pawan donates Rs 1 cr to CM Relief Fund

Highlights

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday contributed Rs one crore to Chief Ministers Relief Fund. Talking to Media after review of...

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday contributed Rs one crore to Chief Ministers Relief Fund. Talking to Media after review of disaster management in the flood affected areas of Vijayawada, pawan said that if the previous government had taken proper measures to strengthen the bunds of Budameru during last five years such situation would not have arisen. He said disaster management plan for every town would be prepared.

