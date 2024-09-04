Live
- Dereliction Of Duty: SI, constable, two home guards suspended
- CM felicitates cops for rescuing people from floodwaters
- CBSE conducts surprise inspections at 27 schools in Delhi, Rajasthan
- Collector emphasises nutritious midday meals for schoolchildren
- RR Collector holds review meet on rain damage
- Swachhata Pakhwada: Selfie booth inaugurated at NSU
- Hit by rain woes, gig riders raise pitch for safety steps
- Chiranjeevi Pledges ₹1 Crore for Flood Relief in Telugu States
- BJP postpones membership drive, cadre told to take part in relief works
- Sudden increase in onion prices due to decline in production
Pawan donates Rs 1 cr to CM Relief Fund
Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday contributed Rs one crore to Chief Ministers Relief Fund. Talking to Media after review of disaster management in the flood affected areas of Vijayawada, pawan said that if the previous government had taken proper measures to strengthen the bunds of Budameru during last five years such situation would not have arisen. He said disaster management plan for every town would be prepared.
