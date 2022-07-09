Pawan expresses nine doubts over Navaratnalu

Mangalagiri: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan tweeted on his Twitter handle posed nine questions on the way the YSRCP is "hoodwinking" people claiming that they have been implementing the Navaratnas as per the assurance given during the polls.

He raised 'Nava Sandehalu' (nine doubts) over the execution of Navaratnalu being propagated by the government. He explained the questions related to this through the 'Nava Sandehalu' poster on Friday morning.

First Ratnam – Rythu Bharosa: Isn't it true that the Rythu Bharosa was given to only 50 lakh people though it is claimed it was for 64 lakh people? Did you not confine the financial assistance to only 700 people when about 3,000 tenant farmers committed suicide in three years?

Second Ratnam - Amma Vodi: Why are you propagating that Amma Vodi was given to 83 lakh people though, in fact, it was given to only 43 lakh people.

Third Ratnam – Pensions: Isn't it true that the list of pensioners has been downsized to 5 lakh people?

Fourth Ratnam - Ban on Alcohol: The income from liquor during 2018-19 was just Rs 14,000 crore. It was Rs 22,000 crore in 2021-22. Is it the implementation of prohibition? Projecting this income, had you not sold bonds worth Rs 8,000 crore?

Fifth Ratnam - Jala Yagnam: Can you please announce when the Polavaram project will be completed on a war-footing basis?

Sixth Ratnam – Arogyasri: Why did the hospitals go away from the Aarogyasri scheme? Why didn't the government pay medical expenses from the CMRF?

Seventh Ratnam - Fee reimbursement: Isn't it a fact that the hall tickets of the students have been stopped because of non-payment of reimbursement?

Eighth Ratnam - Houses for all the poor: Is it true that house sites have been given to the poor in tank beds and hillocks? Why didn't the government funds be sanctioned for house construction?