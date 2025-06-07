Pawan extends financial help of `50L to Madhusudan’s family

Kavali (Nellore district): Minister Kandula Durgesh announced that following instructions from Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan, he personally provided Rs 50 lakh in financial aid to the family of Madhusudan Rao, a software engineer from Kavali, who tragically died in the Pahalgam terror attack during a tour to Jammu and Kashmir in April.

The Minister accompanied by TIDCO chairman Vemulapati Ajay, visited Madhusudan’s family here on Friday. They offered condolences and reassured the family of financial security. On the occasion, they prayed for the peace of Madhusudan’s soul. They also assured the grieving family that Jana Sena would stand by them.

Minister Durgesh revealed that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan personally announced Rs 22.50 lakh each for Madhusudan’s son, who is studying in 8th grade, and his daughter, who is studying Intermediate, and Rs 5 lakh for his parents. He confirmed that these amounts were directly handed over.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Durgesh stated that Deputy Chief Minister and Janasenani Pawan Kalyan was deeply moved upon hearing about the incident. The Minister added that based on their leader Pawan’s decision to support Madhusudan’s family, they travelled to Kavali to personally console the family and offer encouragement. He assured them that Pawan Kalyan’s help and cooperation would always be available to the family.

The Minister said the Deputy Chief Minister decided to support Madhusudan’s family, who unjustly fell victim to a terrorist attack, and has provided personal financial assistance. Durgesh assured the children that they would always stand by the family so they wouldn’t feel the pain of losing their father and the main breadwinner. Minister Durgesh instilled confidence, stating that the party would provide support, whether it’s for a small-level activist or a state-level leader, for any assistance required.