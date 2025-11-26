Pawan hails Ayodhya ‘Dhwajarohan' as ‘cultural renaissance'

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said the 'dhwajarohan' (flag-hoisting) ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya represents a "cultural renaissance and civilisational affirmation".

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceremonially hoisted a saffron flag atop the Ram temple, marking the official completion of the shrine complex.

"The dhwajarohan ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is not merely the completion of a construction project; it signifies cultural renaissance and civilisational affirmation," Pawan said in a post on 'X'.

The actor-politician described the development as a "powerful awakening" aimed at reviving 'Bharateeyata' (Indianness). He urged people to take pride in their identity, reconnect with cultural roots, and draw on ancient knowledge to shape a 'Naya Bharat' (New India).