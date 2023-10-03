Pawan holds Janavani in Machilipatnam, addresses people's concern

The Jana Sena party is organised a Janavani program in Machilipatnam under the auspices of party leader Pawan Kalyan. The program, which aims to address public issues is being held at the local Suvarna Mandapam wherein a significant number of people have attended and putforth their problems.



The Janavani program is a special initiative by Jana Sena to interact with people and address the concerns of the public. Pawan Kalyan has been actively engaging with the public through this program to understand their issues.









Meanwhile, the fourth phase of the Varahi Vijaya Yatra, organised by Jana Sena, is ongoing in Krishna district. While the Varahi Yatra is taking place in Machilipatnam, Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to visit Pedana on Wednesday and Kaikaluru on Thursday.

Pawan Kalyan said that Jana Sena will put an end to the alleged anarchy of the YSRCP party. He urged Jana Sena workers to strive towards defeating the YSRCP in the upcoming elections.