Pawan Kalyan Acquires 12 Acres in Pithapuram for Home and Office

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has acquired 12 acres of land in his Assembly constituency, Pithapuram, located in Kakinada district.

This marks the third land purchase he has made in the constituency since assuming office.

The registration was completed on Tuesday by State Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Tota Sudheer, who acted on Pawan Kalyan’s behalf.

The purchase brings Pawan’s total land ownership in the area to 15.52 acres.

Pawan Kalyan is planning to build a house and camp office on the newly acquired land.

His decision has fulfillled a promise of building a home in the constituency and staying close to the people of Pithapuram.

His move follows being labeled an outsider by rivals, aiming to show his commitment and directly address local concerns.

During , Pawan secured his first electoral win, defeating YSR Congress' Vanga Geetha by over 70,000 votes, marking a strong comeback after the 2019 election.

Under his leadership, the Jana Sena AP elections, Pawan Kalyan's party won all 21 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats in which it contested.

Pawan Kalyan has taken a three-month break from his film career to focus on his role as Deputy Chief Minister.

He will, however, take on occasional projects when possible. He also announced he would forgo his salary, special allowances, and new office furniture due to the state's financial challenges.

These actions highlight Pawan Kalyan's commitment to his constituency and his focus on Pithapuram's future.