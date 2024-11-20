Pawan Kalyan Advocates for Clean Drinking Water in Assembly Session

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasized the fundamental right to safe and clean drinking water for everyone during an Assembly session focused on the Jaljeevan Mission. Addressing concerns from various members, Kalyan assured constituents that the initiative aims to provide drinking water to every household in Andhra Pradesh.

Kalyan expressed confidence that the successful implementation of the Jaljeevan Mission would position the state as a leader in water management across the country. He assured the Assembly that the term "polluted water" would soon be a thing of the past, contributing to a significant reduction in kidney-related health issues among the population.

Responding to concerns raised by members regarding the status of several non-functional Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants, Kalyan promised that repair work would be prioritized to restore these vital resources.

The Deputy CM's remarks highlight the government's commitment to improving water quality and accessibility in Andhra Pradesh, reinforcing the need for sustainable management of water resources.