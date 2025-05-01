Pawan Kalyan Advocates for Worker Rights on May Day

In a heartfelt interview with workers on the occasion of May Day, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasised the crucial role of workers in nation-building. He stated, “There is no country building without workers, and the dignity of labour is essential.”

Reflecting on his personal experiences, Kalyan shared his own background, highlighting the importance of agricultural labour. He noted, “I felt very happy listening to the words of the workers. We sold 3 acres when I was young and later purchased 8 acres. Without workers, there would be no green revolutions.”

Kalyan affirmed that his initiatives are not motivated by electoral gains, asserting, “I am not doing any work for votes. We have no idea about votes.” He also mentioned that the Andhra Pradesh Panchayati Raj Department has dedicated efforts to alleviate the plight of stray animals.

Discussing the financial commitments to worker welfare, he revealed that Panchayati Raj funds have become vital for the state, with Rs. 10,669 crore spent in the last financial year, of which Rs. 6,190 crore was allocated for wages. He highlighted substantial achievements, including the construction of 21,564 cattle shelters and 36,000 roads in various communities, funded through Rs. 377.37 crore and Rs. 1,800 crore, respectively.

Kalyan also addressed workplace safety, stating, “If an employed worker dies at the workplace, the compensation has increased from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 2 lakh.” He introduced additional measures to support workers, including medical facilities, ORS packets, and a collaboration with SBI providing free accident insurance ranging from Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh.

Concluding his address, Kalyan stressed the paramount importance of respecting working individuals, stating, “If those who work are ahead, the country will not lag behind. Working people should be given the utmost respect.”