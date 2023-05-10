Pawan Kalyan assures full support to rain-hit farmers

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (East Godavari district): Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan toured East Godavari and Ambedkar Konaseema districts to visit the farmers who had suffered crop loss due to untimely rains.

Pawan Kalyan was moved on seeing the damaged crops and hearing about the plight of the farmers. He made it clear that he will exert pressure on the State government to solve the problems of farmers. The JSP chief who was supposed to arrive at 10 am on Wednesday, reached Rajamahendravaram airport one hour late.

A large number of party workers, fans and farmers welcomed him at the airport. He reached Kadiyam via Bommur and Rajavolu with a huge convoy.

At Kadiyam located in Rajamahendravaram rural constituency, the farmers of Aava lands have suffered severely due to the untimely rains and seepage.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan came down heavily on the State government for its failure to extend support to farmers. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s anti-farmer government will be brought down under any circumstances.

He criticised the State government, ministers, and MLAs for not having minimum sympathy for the farmers. Pawan Kalyan said that appropriate action will be announced to support the farmers and Jana Sena will always stand by the farmers.

Kandula Durgesh, East Godavari district president of the party, explained the difficulties being faced by the farmers in the erstwhile district due to government policies. Party’s Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar also accompanied Pawan.