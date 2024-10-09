Pawan Kalyan attends workshop in Vijayawada on Industrial Development and Environmental Protection

A significant workshop organized by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) focused on the dual themes of industrial establishment and environmental protection, featuring Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan as the chief guest. The event aimed to foster discussion among experts, intellectuals, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) regarding effective strategies for balancing industrial growth with ecological sustainability.



Speaking at the workshop, Pawan Kalyan emphasised the importance of insights from environmental experts and NGOs, labeling their contributions as invaluable to society. "Through this workshop, we aim to clarify the necessary steps for aligning industrial setups with environmental safeguards," he stated, underscoring a commitment to controlling pollution levels during the current five-year tenure.

The initiative for the workshop emerged after Pawan shared his vision with the PCB chairman, reflecting his personal passion for environmental preservation. "I am an environmental lover and recognize the efforts of nature enthusiasts," he remarked. "We must acknowledge that we do not own the Earth; rather, it will one day own us."

Pawan Kalyan highlighted the need to develop the 974 km coastal corridor without jeopardizing ecological integrity. He urged collective action towards sustainable industrial practices to safeguard the environment for future generations. "Everyone must participate in tackling water and sewage pollution," he stressed.

The Deputy CM expressed optimism that the expertise shared at the workshop would substantially benefit society, urging attendees to leverage their experience for the state's development. He acknowledged the growing concern over pollution levels and called upon everyone to play an active role in mitigating its effects.

Furthermore, Pawan addressed common misconceptions among industrial owners regarding the PCB's intentions, noting a previous lack of attention to pollution management. He reassured participants that the government is now prioritizing both industrial advancement and pollution prevention.

"My request is for everyone to work diligently towards environmental protection by utilizing your valuable suggestions," Pawan Kalyan concluded, setting a collaborative tone for the discussions ahead.