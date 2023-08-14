Pawan Kalyan busy digging past: Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao

Chittoor: AP Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao was furious over Pawan Kalyan's comments in Gajuwaka Sabha.

He criticized Pawan that if everyone wants to move forward in future, he is the one who wants to go in past. He said that Pawan Kalyan looks like he is drunk and talking like he is sick.

Minister Karumuri said that CM Jagan is continuing in his constitutional post and it is not appropriate for Pawan to address such a person with a such words.

Does Pawan Kalyan have manners and culture, he asked. Comparing volunteers with Dandupalayam batch is proof of Pawan's ignorance.

Pawan, who has no idea of becoming the CM... has pleaded that he will remain a package star for Chandrababu. Minister Karumuri made these comments while addressing the media in Punganur of Chittoor district.