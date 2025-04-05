Pawan Kalyan Cancels Bhadrachalam Visit Amid Festival Concerns

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has cancelled his planned two-day visit to Bhadrachalam, originally scheduled for today and tomorrow in celebration of Sitarama's wedding.

Pawan Kalyan was expected to depart from his residence in Madhapur, Hyderabad, at 5 PM today, followed by an overnight stay in Bhadrachalam to participate in the festivities and present pearl thalambras to Sitarama on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government tomorrow. The return trip was set for 5 PM tomorrow, with an expected arrival back in Hyderabad by 10 PM the same evening.

However, the Deputy Chief Minister decided to cancel his visit over concerns regarding potential issues for the devotees attending the festival. A notification regarding the change of plans has been sent to the Telangana government administration.

In contrast, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and several ministers are still planning to attend the wedding tomorrow in Bhadrachalam.

Meanwhile, Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavams are taking place in Ontimitta, Andhra Pradesh, starting today. The laying of saplings for the festivities is scheduled for this evening, with a flag hoisting ceremony planned for tomorrow in celebration of Sri Ramanavami. The wedding of Ontimitta Kodanda Ramula is set for the 11th of this month, with Chief Minister Chandrababu presenting silk robes on behalf of the AP government.