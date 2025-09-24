Live
- Hindenburg was a direct challenge to audacity of Indian enterprises to go global: Gautam Adani
- Wordle Daily Puzzle: Today's Answer & Hints
- GenAI could influence over 40 million annual car-buying journeys by 2030: Report
- K'taka CID files plea in HC seeking removal of BJP MLA's immunity from arrest
- New Promo of Anaganaga Oka Raju to Release Alongside They Call Him OG
- Google Expands AI Photo Editing Feature Beyond Pixel Phones to More Android Devices
- Polycab Aery Plus HS Pedestal Fan Review: A Stylish Powerhouse for Indian Homes
- Pawan Kalyan Diagnosed with Viral Fever Ahead of OG release
- Pawan Kalyan responds to Uppada fishermen’s protests, says will be addressed
- Four, including 5-year-old kid, killed as dumper hits bike in Raj's Alwar
Pawan Kalyan Diagnosed with Viral Fever Ahead of OG release
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has contracted viral fever. Despite illness, he continued assembly meetings and official reviews. Fever may be linked to getting drenched at film press event.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has been diagnosed with a viral fever. He has been experiencing symptoms for the past two days but continued attending assembly meetings and reviewing departmental matters on Monday.
Doctors have confirmed that the fever has increased since Monday night and are conducting tests while providing treatment. They have advised rest, though Pawan Kalyan continued to participate in official teleconferences.
Reports suggest he may have contracted the fever after getting drenched in the rain during the press release event of his latest film.
His office has requested the public and officials to wish him a speedy recovery as he balances treatment with ongoing administrative duties.
రాష్ట్ర ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారు వైరల్ ఫీవర్ బారినపడ్డారు.— L.VENUGOPAL🌞 (@venupro) September 23, 2025
శ్రీ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారికి గత రెండు రోజులుగా జ్వరంతో ఇబ్బందిపడుతున్నారు. జ్వరంతోనే సోమవారం అసెంబ్లీ సమావేశాలకు హాజరయ్యారు, అధికారులతో సమీక్షలు నిర్వహించారు.
సోమవారం రాత్రి నుంచి జ్వరం తీవ్రత పెరిగింది. ఈ…