Pawan Kalyan Diagnosed with Viral Fever Ahead of OG release

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has been diagnosed with a viral fever. He has been experiencing symptoms for the past two days but continued attending assembly meetings and reviewing departmental matters on Monday.

Doctors have confirmed that the fever has increased since Monday night and are conducting tests while providing treatment. They have advised rest, though Pawan Kalyan continued to participate in official teleconferences.

Reports suggest he may have contracted the fever after getting drenched in the rain during the press release event of his latest film.

His office has requested the public and officials to wish him a speedy recovery as he balances treatment with ongoing administrative duties.

రాష్ట్ర ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారు వైరల్ ఫీవర్ బారినపడ్డారు.

శ్రీ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారికి గత రెండు రోజులుగా జ్వరంతో ఇబ్బందిపడుతున్నారు. జ్వరంతోనే సోమవారం అసెంబ్లీ సమావేశాలకు హాజరయ్యారు, అధికారులతో సమీక్షలు నిర్వహించారు.

సోమవారం రాత్రి నుంచి జ్వరం తీవ్రత పెరిగింది. ఈ… — L.VENUGOPAL🌞 (@venupro) September 23, 2025







