  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan Diagnosed with Viral Fever Ahead of OG release

OG Trailer: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Hits 9 Million Views
x

OG Trailer: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Hits 9 Million Views

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has contracted viral fever. Despite illness, he continued assembly meetings and official reviews. Fever may be linked to getting drenched at film press event.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has been diagnosed with a viral fever. He has been experiencing symptoms for the past two days but continued attending assembly meetings and reviewing departmental matters on Monday.

Doctors have confirmed that the fever has increased since Monday night and are conducting tests while providing treatment. They have advised rest, though Pawan Kalyan continued to participate in official teleconferences.

Reports suggest he may have contracted the fever after getting drenched in the rain during the press release event of his latest film.

His office has requested the public and officials to wish him a speedy recovery as he balances treatment with ongoing administrative duties.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick