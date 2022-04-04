Pawan Kalyan expresses displeasure over new districts, says public opinions ignored

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan alleged that the districts in the state were divided without considering public opinion. He said the government had not even conducted a study on the areas where there was a demand and the rulers had gone ahead as per their wishes. "With the division of districts, the tribals of the flood zones will face difficulties; they will have to travel a long distance to reach the district center," Pawan Kalyan asserted.



The actor-turned-politician said similar difficulties had arisen even when Kakinada was the centre and they would not be resolved even after the reorganisation of the districts. Pawan criticized the government for ignoring the tribals view that Rampachodavaram should be the district headquarters.

Pawan Kalyan also said that public opinion was ignored regarding Rayalaseema. The main demands were that Madanapalle, Hindupuram, and Markapuram should be the district headquarters. Pawan Kalyan said the Jana Sena would support the people's protest in this regard.