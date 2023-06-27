  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan unwell

Pawan Kalyan unwell
Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, who was on Varahi Yatra in Bhimavaram, fell ill.

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, who was on Varahi Yatra in Bhimavaram, fell ill. Party sources said that he was feeling weak due to continuous campaign and as he was fasting. The meeting of the party leaders which was to be held in the morning was cancelled.

Pawan Kalyan has been campaigning vigorously for past few days.

