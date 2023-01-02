Pawan Kalyan inquires about Harirama Jogaiah's health, asks govt. to respond

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan called former minister Harirama Jogaiah who initiated the hunger strike for Kapu reservation and inquired about the later's health. Pawan Kalyan asked the doctors about his health condition and to take steps to ensure his well being who has launched hunger strike at the age of 85 for Kapu reservation. He demanded that the government should respond immediately.

Worrying about Harirama Jogaiah's health condition, Pawan Kalyan asked government to hold discussions considering the health of the former.

Former minister and founding president of Kapu Welfare Sena, Harirama Jogaiah, who was ready to go on an indefinite hunger strike from Monday in Palakollu of West Godavari district for Kapu reservation, was forcibly taken by the police in an ambulance on Sunday night and taken to the hospital.