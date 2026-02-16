Pawan Kalyan launches Jana Sena membership drive

Mangalagiri: The Jana Sena Party formally launched its fifth phase of active membership enrolment on Sunday, with party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan enrolling as the first member at the party’s central office in Mangalagiri on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Marking the launch, Pawan Kalyan donated Rs 2 crore towards an insurance fund for party workers. The cheque was handed over to Political Affairs Committee Chairman and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar. The state-wide membership drive will commence from February 26, while it will begin a week earlier in Pithapuram constituency.

The party has introduced new designations for members. Those, who formally enroll will be called ‘Udyami’, signifying committed grassroots activists. Volunteers, who coordinate and mobilise members will be recognised as ‘Sadhak’, while supporters contributing financial, intellectual, or service assistance without seeking posts will be honoured as ‘Pradata’.

Addressing party leaders and cadre, Pawan Kalyan stressed the need for value-based and committed leadership. “We do not need hundreds or thousands; even ten individuals, who can inspire lakhs of minds can bring change,” he said, adding that Jana Sena’s ideology is suited for 21st century and rooted in constitutional and democratic values beyond caste or religious considerations.

Highlighting the party’s growth, Nadendla Manohar said membership numbers rose from 90,000 in 2020 to nearly 13 lakh after the elections. He urged cadres to treat the membership drive as a pathway to leadership and expand the party’s presence at the grassroots level.

Senior leaders and key functionaries attended the launch event.