Pawan Kalyan Launches Wildlife Conflict Prevention Project

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Kandula Durgesh attended a programme at the Mangalagiri APSP Battalion premises to mark World Wildlife Day. During the event, Pawan Kalyan launched the 'Hanuman' Foundation project, aimed at preventing and assisting with human-wildlife conflicts, and unveiled a GPS tracking system.

In his address, the Deputy Chief Minister extended greetings on the occasion and highlighted the significance of the day for the state forest department. He explained that the Hanuman project aims to reduce conflicts, prevent crop damage, and save lives. He emphasised that the foundation will respond swiftly to incidents, provide relief, and offer compensation.

Pawan Kalyan revealed that 100 vehicles have been allocated to the forest department for this initiative, with 19 emergency relief teams established across the state. He also mentioned the creation of treatment and rehabilitation centres in seven locations. Since the coalition government assumed power, Rs 4 crore has been paid in compensation to those injured or killed in wildlife attacks. Crop loss compensation is being provided based on market value.

The Deputy Chief Minister noted that tame elephants imported from Karnataka have helped manage wild elephants. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to wildlife conservation, asserting that animals share this earth with humans. He praised forest officials for realising the Hanuman project and announced the involvement of voluntary organisations.

Pawan Kalyan visited an exhibition organised by the forest department on wildlife conservation, presenting certificates of appreciation to officials, volunteers, and organisations involved. He also handed over rescue vehicles and ambulances to the department as part of the Hanuman project.