Pawan Kalyan meets Chandrababu in Hyderabad

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan met with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu at latter's residence in Hyderabad. It is reported that there was a discussion between the two on the latest political developments. Earlier, the duo met on November 4 over the TDP-Janasena joint manifesto.

In the past, both the leaders decided to meet frequently and take necessary steps to speed up the alliance process. In this context, Chandrababu and Pawan met once again on Wednesday.

After Chandrababu was arrested in the skill development scam and came out on bail, this series of meetings is leading to intense discussion in the political circles. Discussions took place between the two for almost an hour. Jana Sena PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar was also present at the meeting.



