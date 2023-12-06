Live
- BJP MPs, including Union ministers, elected to assemblies quit Parliament; likely to join state governments
- Parts of city suffer from inundation, relief work expedited
- Volkswagen India offers priority check for Michaung flood-damaged vehicles; beefs up staff, spares
- Markets scale fresh lifetime highs; Nifty nears 21k-level
- About 33,000 notices sent by CBIC officers for discrepancies in GST returns filed in FY18, FY19
- Gold plunges Rs 400; silver tumbles Rs 400
- Empowering Workforce: Shahi Exports Invests 1.2 Million Hours in Employee Development
- Bridge washed away 3 years back waiting for reconstruction
- Flood alert to Prakasam Barrage
- Ola Electric's net loss surges to Rs 1,472 cr in FY23 as expenses grow
Just In
Pawan Kalyan meets Chandrababu in Hyderabad
Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan met with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu at latter's residence in Hyderabad. It is reported that there was a discussion between the two on the latest political developments. Earlier, the duo met on November 4 over the TDP-Janasena joint manifesto.
In the past, both the leaders decided to meet frequently and take necessary steps to speed up the alliance process. In this context, Chandrababu and Pawan met once again on Wednesday.
After Chandrababu was arrested in the skill development scam and came out on bail, this series of meetings is leading to intense discussion in the political circles. Discussions took place between the two for almost an hour. Jana Sena PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar was also present at the meeting.