Pawan Kalyan meets party leaders in Mangalagiri, pays tribute to cadre who died of covid-19

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has said that the party's main objective is to wipe away the tears of the poor people. The party's political affairs committee met at the Jana Sena party headquarters in Mangalagiri. On this occasion, Pawan expressed his condolences to those who fell ill and died.

A check of Rs 5 lakh was handed over to Somasekhar's family from Nandyal. He later said, "Millions of people have died in the country in the first and second stages of the coronavirus disaster. I lost a lot of soldiers, their family members, my close friends and relatives.

He paid tributes on behalf of the Jana Sena to everyone who died in the disaster. "Jana sena is working to uphold democratic values; the party stood with the backing of leaders. I gave Rs. Crore for the party insurance scheme and everyone is doing their part, "said Pawan.

Pawan Kalyan, who has been confined to Hyderabad for the past few days, is now fully focused on active politics. The political issues were reportedly discussed in the Political Affairs Committee and planned for the future course of action. It is learned that Pawan Kalyan has called on the party leaders to be ready to launch protest against the anti-people decisions being taken by AP Chief Minister YS Jagan and government.