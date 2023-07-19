Pawan Kalyan meets Union Minister Muraleedharan, discusses poll alliances

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan met Union External Affairs Minister Muralidharan, who is in-charge of BJP affairs in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan, who had gone to Delhi to attend the NDA meeting convened by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met the Union Minister over breakfast. The Andhra Pradesh BJP tweeted about the meeting and shared the photos. It is learnt that during the meeting, Pawan Kalyan and Muralidharan discussed on the alliance between Jana Sena, BJP and TDP in the state as well as the strengthening of the NDA for the 2024 elections.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday stated that there was need for an alliance in Andhra Pradesh saying that there is need for TDP, BJP and Jana Sena to prevent split in the anti YSRCP votes and defeat the ruling party.

Though Pawan wanted to raise this issue at the NDA meeting, he could not do it since it was purely to discuss the national agenda and how to bring the NDA back into power. Most of the time at the NDA meeting was spent on discussing the present political situation in the country, the opposition meeting of 26 parties who came up with the name of I.N.D.I.A.