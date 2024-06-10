  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan offers prayers to Nookambika Ammavaru

Pawan Kalyan offers prayers to Nookambika Ammavaru
x
Highlights

Jana Sena Party chief K. Pawan Kalyan visited Sri Nookambika Ammavari temple located in Anakapalli on Monday.

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party chief K. Pawan Kalyan visited Sri Nookambika Ammavari temple located in Anakapalli on Monday.

After securing a 100 percent strike rate in 2024 polls, Pawan Kalyan offered special prayers to the Goddess as he had prayed to visit the shrine after his victory.

The JSP chief arrived in Visakhapatnam from Delhi and headed towards Anakapalli to fulfill his prayers. However, he told his party cadre not to accompany him to the temple.

Pawan Kalyan is proceeding to Pithapuram after offering the prayers at Sri Nookambika Ammavari temple. The Jana Sena chief is scheduled to have a meeting with the party cadre in Pithapuram.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X