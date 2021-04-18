Pawan Kalyan releases press note, says his health is stable, urges people to be vigilant amid covid second wave

It is known that Pawan Kalyan has been tested positive for coronavirus and undergoing treatment by which fans are worried about his health. He said that his health is currently stable and thanked everyone who wished him well. in the press note released, Pawan Kalyan said that the spread of the coronavirus second wave is severe and all the people are advised to be vigilant. He said it is unfortunate that there is a shortage of oxygen, emergency medicine and beds in hospitals and urged the government to focus on the shortage of beds in Andhra Pradesh.





Doctors said Pawan, who underwent covid tests a few days back, was infected with Coronavirus. With that, Pawan Kalyan went into home isolation and being treated by doctors of Apollo Hospital. Pawan is being treated by a specialized medical team that provides oxygen to the lungs along with the infection. Meanwhile, doctors said that Pawan was suffering from fever and cramps and is currently undergoing treatment at the farm house.

Pawan Kalyan underwent tests after fell ill post participating in the Tirupati by election campaign on April 3. However, he has been in the home quarantine ever since. Meanwhile, he underwent another test a few days ago due to fever, sore throat and tested positive.