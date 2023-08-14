Pawan Kalyan says YSRCP is looting North Andhra lands

Anakapalli: Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan pointed out that there are no employment opportunities for the youth and the state failed in making any progress but the real estate business is seeing tremendous growth in North Andhra.

Visiting the dispute lands of Vissannapeta in Anakapalli on Monday as a part of his Varahi Yatra, Pawan Kalyan criticised the YSRCP government for demolishing the natural resources and taking up real estate projects. "Will take the environmental violations happening in North Andhra to the notice of the Centre and concerned authorities," Pawan Kalyan assured.

He said the reportedly encroached site at Vissannapeta belongs to the people and demanded that it should be returned to the rightful owners. He pointed out that the YSRCP government is violating WALTA Act.

A number of admirers and followers came to see Pawan Kalyan during the rally carried out from Visakhpatnam to Vissannapeta.