Pawan Kalyan to Campaign for NDA Alliance in Maharashtra

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is set to embark on a two-day campaign tour of Maharashtra, aimed at supporting candidates of the NDA alliance in the upcoming elections. His visit is scheduled for November 16 and 17, and he will focus his efforts on the Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Western Maharashtra regions.

The campaign itinerary has been carefully coordinated after discussions between Pawan Kalyan, BJP leaders at the national level, as well as Maharashtra and Jana Sena leaders. As part of this electoral push, Pawan Kalyan will engage in five public meetings and two road shows across various constituencies.

On the first day of his campaign, Pawan Kalyan will target the Marathwada region. Beginning on the morning of November 16, he will participate in a public meeting in the Deglur constituency of Nanded district, followed by another gathering in the Bhokar constituency within the same district. He is set to arrive in Latur by 2 PM to participate in an open meeting there. The day's activities will culminate in a road show in Solapur city at 6 PM.

The next day, November 17, Pawan Kalyan will shift his focus to the Vidarbha region. He will kick off the day with a public meeting in Ballarpur town, located in the Chandrapur district. Later in the evening, he will engage in a road show within the Pune Cantonment Constituency, followed by participation in an election campaign meeting in the Kasbhapet constituency, again supporting NDA alliance candidates.

This campaign is significant for the NDA as they seek to reinforce their presence in Maharashtra ahead of the elections. The Janasena office has issued a press note outlining Pawan Kalyan's schedule, emphasizing the Deputy Chief Minister's commitment to bolstering the alliance's prospects in the state.