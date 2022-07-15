Pawan Kalyan to conduct Koulu Rythu Bharosa Yatra from today

Mandapeta (Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District): Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan will launch Koulu Rythu Bharoasa Yatra at Mandapeta of Konaseema district from Saturday to infuse confidence and to encourage them in their hour of crisis.

JSP Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohor said that Pawan Kalyan is conducting the yatra to help the tenant farmers financially besides providing them necessary fillip during their difficult times.

He said Pawan Kalyan will conduct a mammoth meeting and interact with tenant farmers in Mandapeta and gave a clarion call to party activists and leaders to participate in meetings in large numbers.