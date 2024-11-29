  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan to inspect at Kakinada's Anchorage Port today

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to visit Kakinada today to conduct inspections at the Anchorage Port

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to visit Kakinada today to conduct inspections at the Anchorage Port. Arriving at the Rajahmundry Airport earlier, Pawan Kalyan, accompanied by Minister Nadendla Manohar, has since proceeded directly to Kakinada.

The Deputy CM's visit comes in response to alarming reports regarding the alleged transportation of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice intended for the underprivileged.

Authorities have raised concerns over the potential misuse of this essential resource, leading to suspicions of it being smuggled out of the country.

