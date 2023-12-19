Pawan Kalyan to meet Jana Sena party leaders, to discuss on alliance issues

Pawan Kalyan, the leader of the Jana Sena Party, is scheduled to meet with Jana Sena leaders shortly. All necessary arrangements have been made for this meeting. Pawan Kalyan arrived at Gannavaram Airport from Hyderabad a short while ago.

The meeting is likely to address the various important issues, including the possibility of alliances between the Jana Sena Party and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). As he will be the chief guest at the closing meeting of the Yuvagalam Padayatra, which will take place in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Alongside Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh, Chandrababu Naidu, and Balakrishna are expected to attend the closing meeting. It is worth noting that Chandrababu Naidu recently visited Pawan Kalyan's residence and extended a special invitation to him.