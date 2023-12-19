Live
- Give justice to Vidarbha people and farmers, demands Maha Congress
- Act of some leaders was shame to me: Rajya Sabha Chairman
- IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc sold to KKR for all-time high Rs 24.75, CSK get the service of Alzari Joseph
- MLAs can’t summon meetings of officers: Haryana CM
- Minister Ponnam urges auto walas to be patient for some time
- Students stripped, beaten up by teacher as punishment in Karnataka; accused arrested
- School job case: WBSSC affidavit will have to give details on irregularities adopted
- One day Southern Star Army-Academia and Industry interface held
- Haryana plans to expand Delhi Metro till Kundli: Minister
- IPL Auction 2024: CSK secure Daryl Mitchell for Rs 14 crore, PBKS take Harshal Patel for Rs 11.75 Cr
Just In
Pawan Kalyan to meet Jana Sena party leaders, to discuss on alliance issues
Pawan Kalyan, the leader of the Jana Sena Party, is scheduled to meet with Jana Sena leaders shortly.
Pawan Kalyan, the leader of the Jana Sena Party, is scheduled to meet with Jana Sena leaders shortly. All necessary arrangements have been made for this meeting. Pawan Kalyan arrived at Gannavaram Airport from Hyderabad a short while ago.
The meeting is likely to address the various important issues, including the possibility of alliances between the Jana Sena Party and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). As he will be the chief guest at the closing meeting of the Yuvagalam Padayatra, which will take place in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
Alongside Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh, Chandrababu Naidu, and Balakrishna are expected to attend the closing meeting. It is worth noting that Chandrababu Naidu recently visited Pawan Kalyan's residence and extended a special invitation to him.