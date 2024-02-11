Pawan Kalyan to tour Godavari districts as part of election campaign from February 14

The schedule for Pawan Kalyan's tour in the Godavari districts has been confirmed. The tour will take place from February 14th to 17th, during which Pawan Kalyan will attend various meetings in Bhimavaram on the first day. He will then proceed to attend meetings in Amalapuram, Kakinada, and Rajahmundry. The purpose of these meetings is to meet with the party's main leaders, local activists, and celebrities. Additionally, Pawan Kalyan will also meet with leaders of the Telugu Desam Party to foster harmony and alliance between the two parties at the constituency level.

Moreover, Janasena has decided to organise Pawan Kalyan's tours in three phases. In the first phase, he will meet with key leaders. The second phase will involve meetings with active activists and women.

Finally, in the third phase, the election campaign will be conducted. The aim is to visit each area three times before the actual campaign begins. Following the tour of the Godavari districts, the Janasena Party's campaign committee is working on finalizing plans for trips to other areas.