Just In
Pawan Kalyan’s public meet in Tenali today
JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan will address a public meeting at Market Centre in Tenali for the victory of TDP-JSP candidates in the district on March 3.
He will conduct a road show on his Varahi vehicle in the district for the first time, and address a public meeting for the victory of JSP PAC chairman Dr Nadendla Manohar, TDP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, and TDP candidates in the district.
Nadendla Manohar along with JSP, TDP, BJP candidates reviewed the arrangements for Pawan Kalyan public meeting in Tenali and urged the leaders of JSP, TDP, BJP to make it a grand success. According to the sources, Pawan Kalyan will come to JMG College in Tenali by helicopter at 4.30 pm. From there, he will conduct a road show on his Varahi vehicle up to Tenali. He addresses the public meeting at the Market Centre at Tenali at 7 PM.