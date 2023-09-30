Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Yatra from tomorrow

Guntur: JSP Guntur district president Gade Venkateswara Rao urged the party activists and leaders to make a success the fourth phase of Varahi Yatra by JSP chief Pawan Kalyan from October 1 at Avanigadda of Krishna district.

Addressing the media in Ponnuru on Friday, he said Varahi Yatra is not a political event. Pawan Kalyan will explain about the anti-people policies and corruption in the YSRCP government and activate the people.

He criticised that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to keep up his promises made at the time of elections. He said it is the responsibility of the youth to save the democracy in the state.

He alleged that the YSRCP government arrested TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu to take revenge and condemned the arrest of the latter. He urged the TDP activists to participate in the Varahi Yatra and make it a success.

JSP leaders Adapa Manikya Rao, Mekala Ramaiah Yadav, Appa Rao, Subba Rao were present.