Tragic Accident Claims Lives In Chhattisgarh's Kawardha: 18 Killed In Pickup Truck Mishap
- At least 18 individuals, predominantly members of the Baiga tribal community, lost their lives after a pickup truck overturned in Kawardha, Chhattisgarh.
- The incident occurred as they returned from collecting traditional Tendu leaves, underscoring the risks faced by communities reliant on such livelihood activities.
On a fateful Monday, a tragic incident unfolded in the region of Kawardha in Chhattisgarh, resulting in the loss of lives of at least 18 individuals. Among them were members of the Baiga tribal community, numbering between 25 to 30, who had embarked on a journey back home in a pickup truck following their customary collection of Tendu leaves.
These leaves hold immense significance for the Baiga community as they are integral to their livelihood, particularly in the production of bidis. However, the journey took a devastating turn when the pickup truck veered off the road, tumbling into a deep 20-foot ditch near the Bahpani area.
The gravity of the situation prompted immediate response efforts, with the injured being swiftly conveyed to the nearby district hospital for urgent medical attention. All the affected individuals were reported to be residents of Kui, further underscoring the localized impact of the tragedy on the community.
This unfortunate incident serves as a poignant reminder of the risks inherent in the pursuit of traditional livelihood activities, highlighting the need for enhanced safety measures and support systems for vulnerable communities like the Baiga tribe.