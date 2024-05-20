Threatening Messages Found Against Arvind Kejriwal: AAP Accuses BJP

The incident involving threatening messages against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, found inside metro coaches in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha area, has raised significant concerns and garnered widespread attention. Initial reports indicated that these messages, which surfaced on social media platforms, were discovered on the walls of metro coaches at Patel Nagar and Rajiv Chowk stations. The disturbing nature of these threats, coupled with their dissemination on social media platforms, has prompted a swift response from law enforcement authorities. An investigation into the matter has been launched, with efforts focused on locating the specific metro coach bearing the threatening messages.



The AAP has been quick to attribute the incident to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that it reflects the latter's anxiety over its anticipated defeat in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The party has accused the BJP of orchestrating various plots against Kejriwal, including his recent arrest and allegations involving Swati Maliwal. These accusations have fueled tensions between the two political factions, with AAP leaders demanding accountability from the Delhi Police for their perceived inaction in addressing the threats.



In a press conference, AAP leaders emphasized the seriousness of the situation, warning that any harm to Kejriwal would be directly attributed to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sanjay Singh, an AAP leader, went further to suggest that the conspiracy to harm Kejriwal was being orchestrated from the highest levels of government, implicating the Prime Minister's Office. These statements underscore the escalating political tensions surrounding the incident, highlighting the need for a thorough investigation and swift action to ensure the safety of all individuals involved.



Overall, the discovery of threatening messages against Arvind Kejriwal inside metro coaches has sparked widespread concern and condemnation. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the volatile nature of Indian politics and the potential risks faced by public figures, particularly during contentious electoral periods. As the investigation unfolds, it remains imperative for authorities to address the situation promptly and take necessary measures to safeguard the security of all individuals implicated in this alarming development.

