Apple AirTag 2 to Launch in 2025 with Enhanced Tracking Capabilities

Apple is gearing up to launch its second-generation AirTag in 2025, promising significant improvements in tracking capabilities. Since its debut three years ago, the original AirTag has seen limited updates. However, recent rumours indicate that a new version is on the horizon. Here’s what we can expect from the upcoming AirTag 2.

Apple AirTag 2: Expected Features

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the second-generation AirTag is expected to arrive by mid-2025. Apple is reportedly conducting manufacturing tests with its partners in Asia for the product, codenamed B589, aiming for a 2025 release.

AppleAirTag 2: Enhanced Tracking Technology

One of the standout features of the AirTag 2 will be its upgraded chip for improved location tracking. The new device is rumoured to incorporate a second-generation Ultra-Wideband (UWB) chip akin to those used in the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and Ultra 2 models. This enhancement will significantly extend the tracking range and accuracy.

The current AirTag utilizes the U1 chip, which operates over short distances of about 10 meters. In contrast, the second-generation UWB chip will extend this range up to 60 meters. This advancement not only allows for more precise location tracking but also introduces new functionalities, such as the Precision Finding tool, which is used to locate friends and other items with greater accuracy.



AppleAirTag 2: Potential Design and Accessory Updates

While there are no confirmed details regarding new shapes or designs for the AirTag 2, there is speculation that Apple might introduce variations. Additionally, new accessories tailored to the updated AirTag could enhance the user experience further. These potential enhancements could include more versatile attachment options or protective cases.

As anticipation builds for the second-generation AirTag, it is clear that Apple aims to deliver significant improvements in its tracking technology. With an advanced UWB chip, the AirTag 2 is set to offer enhanced location tracking and extended range capabilities. Although specific design changes and new accessories are yet to be confirmed, the potential upgrades promise a more powerful and versatile tracking device.

As we await official Apple announcements, the rumored features and enhancements of the AirTag 2 suggest a significant leap in functionality and user experience. Improved distance capabilities, precise tracking, and possible new designs are among the upgrades that could make the AirTag 2 a valuable addition to Apple’s ecosystem.