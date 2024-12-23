  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan's Visit to Penamaluru Constituency Today

Highlights

Today, Pawan Kalyan will be touring the Penamaluru constituency as part of his ongoing efforts to engage with the public and promote development.

Today, Pawan Kalyan will be touring the Penamaluru constituency as part of his ongoing efforts to engage with the public and promote development. The actor-turned-politician will lay the foundation stone for several development projects in Kankipadu, marking a significant step towards improving infrastructure in the region.

At 12 PM, Pawan Kalyan will visit Gudivada as part of his scheduled tour. His visit is expected to draw attention, with locals anticipating announcements of further initiatives aimed at boosting the constituency's growth and addressing regional concerns.

