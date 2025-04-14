Pawan Kalyan’s wife prays at Tirumala after son’s recovery

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva on Monday offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala to fulfill her vows following the safe recovery and return of their son Mark Shankar, who was injured in a fire accident in Singapore last week.

She had earlier got her head tonsured at the Tirumala temple to fulfill a vow she had taken.

Lezhneva, who reached Tirumala on Sunday, took part in Suprabhata Seva. She offered prayers and donated Rs 17 lakh for ‘annadanam’ (offering of food) at the temple in gratitude for her son’s recovery.

Seven-year-old Mark Shankar suffered minor injuries in the fire that broke out on April 8 during summer camp of the school he was studying in.

Following the incident, Pawan Kalyan, along with his family members, had rushed to Singapore the same day.

The actor-politician, his wife Lezhneva, along with their son and daughter Polena, returned to Hyderabad on April 12.

The next day, Lezhneva reached Tirumala. She signed a religious declaration form affirming her faith in Lord Venkateswara before offering her hair to the deity as a mark of gratitude.

On Monday morning, she had darshan of the deity. According to Jana Sena, the party headed by Pawan Kalyan, she entered the temple through the Vaikuntha Queue Complex and participated in the Srivari Suprabhata Seva. After the darshan, Vedic scholars offered Veda Ashirvachana to her at the Ranganayakula Mandapam and presented Srivari Tirtha Prasadam.

Later, Lezhneva offered aarti at the Akhilandam opposite the temple. She offered prayers to the Swami by breaking a coconut.

After the darshan, she donated Rs 17 lakh to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam authorities for annadanam in the name of her son. Pawan Kalyan’s wife herself served food to the devotees.

Lezhneva, a Russian citizen, is the third wife of Pawan Kalyan.

Following their return from Singapore, Pawan Kalyan posted on X that his son is stable and recovering well.

"Following the unfortunate fire incident at my son Mark Shankar’s summer camp in Singapore, I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of prayers, concern, and support from all over the world. I wholeheartedly thank leaders from various political parties, Jana Sena Party leaders, JanaSainiks, well-wishers, members of the film fraternity, friends, and supporters from across the globe for standing by our family during this difficult time. Mark Shankar is now stable and recovering well. Your heartfelt messages have truly given us strength," the Jana Sena leader wrote.