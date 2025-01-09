Pawan, Lokesh to visit Kurnool today

Kurnool : Deputy Chief Minister K Pavan Kalyan and Minister for HRD, IT, Electronics and Communication Nara Lokesh will visit Kurnool on Thursday.

According to official sources, Pavan Kalyan will fly from Amaravati and reach Orvakal Greenko Solar Park at Pinnapuram village. He will have an aerial view of Gani Solar Park and pump storage project site. Later, he will visit powerhouse. After a brief halt at guest house, the officials concerned will give a brief presentation of the project to the Deputy CM.

Later in the evening, Pavan Kalyan will fly to Gannavaram from Orvakal airport.

On Thursday evening, Minister N Lokesh will visit Kurnool. He will fly from Anantapuram and reach Kurnool late in the evening at around 11 pm. He will stay at the guest house in Kurnool for the night and on Friday morning he will visit colleges and interact with students.

Later, the Minister will attend the marriage function of Industries Minister TG Bharath’s daughter, at SAP camp. Later Lokesh will fly to Begumpet airport from Orvakal airport.