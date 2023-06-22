Pawan speaking at behest of Naidu: Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar

YSRCP MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy on Thursday said that Pawan Kalyan was speaking at the behest of Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh. Retorting to Pawan Kalyan's comments made on Wednesday, MLA Dwarampudi reiterated that Pawan is not doing Varahi Yatra instead he is doing Narahi Yatra and levelling false accusations against him.



He said that Pawan Kalyan and TDP have become habituated to foul mouth him and opined that the Jana Sena chief is following Naidu's script.

Stating that all the sections are happy under CM Jagan's rule, Dwarampudi went on to allege Pawan of conspiring to bring a bad name to Kakinada and advised the latter not to do so. The YSRCP MLA said Kakinada has ranked fourth among the best-living cities and warned of severe consequences if anybody spoils the reputation.

Dwarampudi has put a proposal before Pawan Kalyan saying that let us fight face to face if there is any personal grudge with him. Further, the YSRCP MLA took a jibe at Pawan for not turning up to his challenge of contesting against him.