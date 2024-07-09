Pawan suggests use of clay Vinayaka idols

Live
Highlights
Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan appealed to people to celebrate Vinayaka Chaviti festival in an environment-friendly manner by using clay idols.
When organic farming expert Vijayram met Pawan at his party office in Mangalagiri and explained the importance of using eco-friendly products, Pawan Kalyan said that an action plan will be formulated to utilise environment-friendly products in Pithapuram Assembly constituency. He said temple authorities also should use natural and biodegradable products instead of plastic covers and bowls made of plastic.
