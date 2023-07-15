Pawan to Visit Tirupati on Monday, to complain SP against CI Anju Yadav

Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to visit Tirupati on Monday and meet the district Superintendent of Police in Tirupati to file a complaint against Circle Inspector Anju Yadav regarding the incident in Srikalahasti. Pawan will demand strict action against Anju Yadav and will present a petition to the SP. This information was shared by Janasena Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar in a statement.



According to Manohar, Anju Yadav allegedly attacked Janasena leader Kotte Sai, who was peacefully protesting in Srikalahasti. He said Pawan will submit the memorandum to the District SP on Monday morning, and the issue will also be brought to the attention of the Director General of Police (DGP).

A teleconference meeting was held with the leaders of the joint Chittoor district on Saturday afternoon regarding this matter. Pawan is expected to arrive at Renigunta airport at 9:30 am on Monday, and at 10:30 am, he will proceed to the District SP office to hand over the complaint. It has been emphasised that the program will be conducted in a peaceful and disciplined environment.