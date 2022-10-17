Pawan vows to rid AP of YSRCP rule

Vijayawada: Getting rid Andhra Pradesh of 'criminal mindset' leaders of YSRCP is the main agenda of Jana Sena Party in the coming elections, said party president Pawan Kalyan. He said that that the YSRCP government has been trying to control the leaders of other parties by terrorising them.

The Jana Sena leader who returned from tension-ridden Visakhapatnam on Monday evening, spoke to media persons at party office at Mangalagiri. "We will dethrone YSRCP from government and YSRCP-free AP is our main agenda in next elections," he said, adding that Jana Sena respects the YSRCP which got highest mandate with 151 MLAs but at the same time, would make constructive criticism against anti-people policies.

He said that thousands of policemen descended on Visakhapatnam to terrorise the Jana Sena activists, when he reached the port city to conduct Jana Vani programme which was announced much earlier to the Visakha Garjana organised by the ruling party. The police terrorised the guests at the hotel in which he stayed and filed cased and arrested 105 persons, including 14 Jana Vani reception committee members, he said, adding that as per the latest reports received at the time of media conference, the police filed cases against another 54 persons.

Pawan Kalyan said that the police filed cases of attempt to murder in the name of attack on ministers' convoy. He said 14 Jana Sena leaders are still in jail.

The police failed to take action when the YSRCP leaders use abusive language on anyone but at the same time, file cases against leaders of other parties for questioning government lapses. He expressed surprise that even IPS officers are also acting opposition in tandem with YSRCP leaders.

The Jana Sena chief said that though the government created hurdles for Jana Vani programme, the Jana Sena leaders received 300 petitions from people.

Majority of the petitions were related to land grabbing by ruling party leaders, including ministers. He questioned how the Daspalla lands went into the hands of private parties and 71 acre land of military men went into the hands of a minister. Pawan said that the Jana Sena will file petition in High Court on Tuesday on the highhanded behaviour of the government and police and at the same time appealed to judiciary to take not eof the situation and the manner how the fundamental rights of people are being trampled upon by the YSRCP government.