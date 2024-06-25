Pawan’s help sought to revive film industry

Vijayawada: Several leaders of Tollywood, particularly top film producers, called on Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday.

Allu Aravind, Ashwani Dutt, D Suresh Babu, AM Ratnam, S Radhakrishna, Dil Raju, NV Prasad, Bogapalli Prasad, DVV Danaiah, Supriya, Banni Vasu, Nagavamsi, Vamsikrishna and Ravishankar were among those who met Pawan in his camp office soon after the Cabinet meeting. Minister for Cinematography Kandula Durgesh was also present during the meeting. They are learnt to have discussed the problems being faced by the producers in the state, the possibilities of developing the film industry in the state, etc. They requested Pawan Kalyan to help them in getting an appointment with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as the cine industry elders want to meet him, felicitate him and discuss the issues faced by the industry. Pawan Kalyan said he would talk to the Chief Minister about it.

It may be recalled that when the top film personalities led by Mega star K Chiranjeevi called on the then CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in February 2022, they felt slighted by the behavior of Jagan. Later speaking to the media, Allu Aravind said they had come to greet Pawan Kalyan and had a nice discussion with him on various issues.

‘Akkada Abbayi, Ikkada Ammai

Another highlight of the meeting was Supriya, niece of film actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, who was Pawan Kalyan’s heroine in his film ‘Akkada Ammayi, Ikkada Abbai,’ also called on Pawan after a very long gap. She is both an actress and producer and also the director of Annapurna Studios.