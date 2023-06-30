Pawan's Varahi Yatra to end today with a public meeting in Bhimavaram

The first leg of Varahi Vijaya Yatra, led by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, will come to an end with a public meeting in Bhimavaram, West Godavari district on Friday.

There is anticipation that Pawan Kalyan will announce the constituency from which he will be contesting in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

It will be interesting to see how Pawan Kalyan responds to the recent letter from Mudragada Padmanabham and the criticism from the YSRCP. The party members are actively mobilizing the public to attend the meeting.