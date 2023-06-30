  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pawan's Varahi Yatra to end today with a public meeting in Bhimavaram

Pawan Kalyan
x

Pawan Kalyan (File Photo)

Highlights

The first leg of Varahi Vijaya Yatra, led by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, will come to an end with a public meeting in Bhimavaram, West Godavari district on Friday.

The first leg of Varahi Vijaya Yatra, led by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, will come to an end with a public meeting in Bhimavaram, West Godavari district on Friday.

There is anticipation that Pawan Kalyan will announce the constituency from which he will be contesting in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

It will be interesting to see how Pawan Kalyan responds to the recent letter from Mudragada Padmanabham and the criticism from the YSRCP. The party members are actively mobilizing the public to attend the meeting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X