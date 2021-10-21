Payyavula Keshav demands CBI probe over attacks on TDP offices, says will move court

The Telugu Desam Party senior leader and PAC chairman Payyavula Keshav warned that they would teach a befitting lesson over the attacks and TDP offices. The TDP MLA demanded a CBI probe into the attack on the TDP headquarters. Speaking at a media conference held at the TDP office in Amaravati, he questioned the government how it could attack party offices when they alleged over drugs. Keshav said there is no question of fearing these attacks.



Payyavula Keshav said that a suspicious person was found at the TDP office and when inquired about the person in the TDP office, he was identified as a PRO in the DGP's office. He said everything was recorded on CCTV cameras in the TDP office and demanded a CBI probe to catch the masterminds in the case.



Payyavula also demanded an inquiry into the role of the DGP and said they would move the court on the incident of attack. He said the police system is being blamed due to some policemen acting in line with the government.



Meanwhile, the TDP chief Chandrababu has started 36-hour Deeksha and slammed at the government over the current row in AP politics. He said he would go at any stretch to protect the democracy in the state. On the other hand, the YSRCP has been holding protests against Pattabhi's indecent remarks against chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.