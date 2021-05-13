PCC demands probe into oxygen shortage deaths in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Expressing concern over the plight of Covid-19 patients throughout the state and many lives are already lost, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Dr S Sailajanath along with APCC legal cell chairman V Gurunadhan and Nutalapati Ravikant on Thursday lodged complaint with National Human Rights Commission demanding a thorough inquiry into the oxygen-related deaths in the state.

The PCC leaders in their complaint demanded payment of Rs 25 lakh to the families of persons who died due to government negligence and Rs 10 lakh for all the Covid victims' families.

Sailajanath said that it was awful that people are dying while in the outpatient ward.

Holding Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy squarely responsible for the Covid deaths, he demanded immediate allocation of necessary funds to purchase oxygen and other material in advance.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to be compassionate towards people who voted him to power. He said the Chief Minister was whiling away time in filing criminal cases against opposition leaders.

In another memorandum to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the PCC chief narrated the horrible conditions in the state. He said that the Governor should take initiative to set right things in the state. The oxygen shortage is prevalent throughout the state and the government should be nudged to take suitable action by the Governor.